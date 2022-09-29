Popular Nigerian singer, Wizkid’s fame and fortune has no doubt gone beyond the country’s borders to the joy of fans

The Made in Lagos star had lyrics from his song displayed at a British museum and this was shared online by an excited Nigerian who spotted it

Taking to Twitter, the young man posted a series of photos showing Wiz’s lyrics at the museum and expressed his pride

Grammy-winning Nigerian artist, Wizkid, recently left many of his fans in awe after his lyrics were spotted at the British Museum.

Wizkid is no doubt one of the country’s most sought after international export going by the great recognition he has enjoyed on the foreign scene.

His good fortune seems to have also been recognised by the British who had his song lyrics displayed at the Horniman Museum.

Photos of Wizkid's lyrics displayed in British Museum. Photos: @baddestdjtimmy, @wizkidnews

Taking to Twitter, a Nigerian man, DJ Timmy, spotted Wizkid’s lyrics from his Jaye Jaye song featuring Femi Kuti displayed at the museum.

Timmy expressed his pride at seeing the music star being honoured in such a lasting way and he shared photos of it online.

In his caption, Timmy wrote:

“It was heart warming seeing Wizkid’s lyrics at a British Museum @HornimanMuseum”

See the tweet below:

Social media users react to Wizkid’s lyrics being displayed at British museum

How Wizkid and Davido's beef started

Much loved Nigerian musicians, Wizkid and Davido’s fans have now dug up an old video explaining how their friendship ended and how their beef started.

It is no longer news that Wizkid and Davido used to be on cool terms but everything went awry and their bad blood also seemed to be fueled by their fans.

An old video from many years ago has now reemerged on social media of both musicians speaking on how they fell out.

During an interview with media personality, Olisa Adibua, Wizkid noted it all started over a tweet he posted about his show in America.

Source: Legit.ng