Popular British model, Naomi Campbell, has once again gushed over Nigerian star Wizkid on social media

In a lengthy note, Naomi explained how proud she is to call the Made in Lagos star her ‘lil bro’

Naomi went ahead to wish Wizkid well ahead of his Lagos show and also described him as someone with a kind heart

Top British supermodel, Naomi Campbell, has once again taken to social media to gush over her friendship with Nigerian singer, Wizkid.

Taking to her Instagram page, the top model penned down a lengthy note dedicated to praising Wizkid and telling the world how much of an amazing person he is.

Naomi started off her long note by calling Wizkid her ‘lil bro’ as she expressed how much she was proud of him.

Naomi Campbell calls Wizkid 'lil bro' as she praises him. Photos: @naomi

She described the Nigerian star as a perfectionist and added that he brought Afrobeats mainstream to the world without leaving his brothers and sisters behind.

Naomi went on to list Wizkid’s wins such as bagging Grammy nominations, selling out the O2 Arena, winning top awards among other things.

Not stopping there, the supermodel recounted how the Nigerian singer introduced her to his photographer who cannot hear or speak in order to help further his career.

Naomi concluded her note by writing:

“Our #Starboy Wiz for the people!! Wiz to the world. Knock’em dead tomorrow in Lagos. I love you always, your sis ❤️❤️ #starboyeffect.”

See her post below:

Nigerians react

A number of people were touched by Naomi’s continuous show of love for Wizkid. Others however wondered if she was starting to have a crush on the singer. Read their comments below:

Dndluxury_:

“Awwww love how supportive she is, beautiful write-up .”

Oyinda_s:

“She is so supportive.”

Alibabaofcyprus:

“Na people de always let us know who wizzy de help. U will never hear from his mouth.”

Feyvorh:

“You dey crush on star boy abi u no dey crush on am? ”

Bambiknow:

“This life nobody really knows tomorrow...the future is really untold...when Naomi was in her prime...Mr balogun wasn't born...and in the trenches of ojuelegba if an ifa had seen a vision anywhere close to what wizkid has now...the ifa will be labeled a fraud....(what our creator cannot do does not exist).”

Carmatsandaccessories:

“She call me brother, I call her sister too .”

Nice one.

