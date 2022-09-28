Singer Davido's celebrity cousin, Tunji Adeleke sparked hilarious reactions online when he spoke about the musician's dad's parking culture

He shared a photo of an expensive ride parked occupying two parking lots and insisted that the idea was inspired by his uncle, Deji Adeleke

Tunji said it was because the billionaire doesn't want anyone to scratch his rides that was the reason for the habit

Nigerians have reacted differently to Tunji's post, while many commended the billionaire, other condemned the act

When you are rich, you tend to protect yourself and your expensive properties so they won't get damaged by strangers and cause unnecessary scenes.

Davido's cousin, Tunji Adeleke, took to social media to reveal why the singer's billionaire dad loves to distance his expensive rides from others even while he parks them.

Davido's cousin speaks about singer's dad. Credit: @tunegee @davido @goldmynetv

He said the billionaire businessman embraced the idea to prevent other cars from scratching his own.

Tunji shared a picture of Adedeji’s 2017 Bentley Mulsanne sedan worth over N100 million sitting on spaces meant for two cars.

According to Tunji:

"I'm parking in two spaces because I don't want anybody to scratch me - Uncle Deji."

Check out his post below:

Nigerians react to Tunji's post about Davido's dad

Social media users have reacted differently to Tunji's post about Davido's dad's habit of occupying two parking spaces with one car.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

unique.nasa:

"The wisdom of a billionaire. Nobody dear queries him. God please, bless me with money and wisdom."

__Sofiiatt__:

"Nobody get mind to scratch Bentley normally, but na still billionaires' doings."

Iam_horpeyhemi:

"Na cos say you get money. Imagine make common person like me try this thing."

Ayzne_:

"The car worth more than 2 parking slots."

Davido's dad cautions singer for referring to him as the real Jagaban

Davido was full of life after his uncle, Ademola Adeleke, was declared the next governor of Osun state following the election in the state.

A video from the celebration that has gone viral showed the moment an excited Davido hailed his father Adedeji Adeleke as the real Jagaban.

However, his father was quick to caution him, an action that has sparked mixed reactions on social media, with some Nigerians hailing the singer’s dad.

