Billionaire daughter DJ Cuppy is trending on social media after she announced she graduated from Oxford University

DJ Cuppy revealed she didn’t get a Merit or a Distinction, but she stressed that she passed and was happy about it

Her announcement has sparked reactions on social media, with some netizens querying her for failing to bag a Distinction

Popular Disc Jockey and billionaire daughter Ifeoluwa Florence Otedola better known as DJ Cuppy, on Tuesday, September 27, announced that she had graduated from the prestigious Oxford University.

Cuppy, who put in for a master’s in African Studies, dropped the update via her social media timeline.

DJ Cuppy thanks God as she graduates from Oxford University. Credit: @cuppymusic

Source: Instagram

However, the billionaire daughter added that she didn’t get a distinction or merit, but she was happy she passed.

She wrote:

“I got my THESIS result, which classifies my MSc degree. I didn’t get a Merit or a Distinction, but I PASSED! “After a tough year, I can officially say I am now a GRADUATE from @UniofOxford, and I am bloody PROUD of myself. To GOD be the GLORY!”

Reactions as Cuppy graduate with Merit or Distinction

morrislucky:

"You no graduate with Merit or Distinction, shay na my papa wey be force man I wan tell that one Wow rich kids anyway congratulations Cuppy."

damidadchoco:

"Congratulations CUPPY!! But why didn’t you get a Merit Or Distinction, Shey you no sabi COPY nii?"

barbanginda:

"I was in 300L first semester when you started, guess what I’m still in 300L about to start second semester hopefully if ASUU calls off the strike. Anyways Congratulations Cuppy ❤️"

lordric_:

"ASUU is on strike & a lot of Nigerian youths are in pains, then she goes on to rub this on their faces. This is why most people don't like DJ cuppy, she doesn't know how to read the room. Remember what she posted during #EndSARS ? Anyhow sha, congratulations cuppy @cuppymusic."

aonung:

"Congratulations Cuppy! Working and studying isn't easy at all."

Cuppy hints at going back to university

Billionaire daughter and disc jockey Florence Otedola better known as DJ Cuppy made headlines after she hinted at returning to the university to study architecture.

This came at a time when Cuppy was yet to complete her second master’s degree in African Studies at the prestigious Oxford University, England.

Cuppy took to her verified Twitter handle to share the update with her fans, she wrote:

“Thinking of going back to University again to study architecture.”

