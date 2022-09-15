DJ Cuppy could be going back to the university once she is done with her Master's programme at Oxford University

This comes as Cuppy, in a statement, hinted that she is thinking of going back to the university to study architecture

Her statement has sparked reactions from many of her fans and followers, with some wondering what she intends to do with the certificates

Billionaire daughter and disc jockey Florence Otedola better known as DJ Cuppy is making headlines after she hinted at returning to the university to study architecture.

This is coming at a time when Cuppy is yet to complete her second master’s degree in African Studies at the prestigious Oxford University, England.

DJ Cuppy hints at studying architecture as a new course in the uni. Credit: @cuppymusic

Cuppy took to her verified Twitter handle to share the update with her fans, she wrote:

“Thinking of going back to University again to study architecture .”

See the post below:

Fans react as DJ Cuppy hints at returning to the university again

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

rutiee_xx:

"What are you doing with all these degrees? You already have money."

esteem_boy:

"@cuppymusic Abeg, make I ask you, shey all these study wey you dey study, shebi na work you wan use am find, abi e dey add to your entertainment career?. Abeg find pesin wey never get atleast one degree sponsor him/her make him/her atleast get. Me I don get one sha'a. Anoda..."

person_pikin1:

"You never really know Wetin you want for dis life ."

eshadanimii:

"Lmaoooo. You too like school Cuppy, rest and produce music joor ."

architect:

"Omo.... Asuu don suspend some of us dreams for this architecture."

DJ Cuppy reveals she would get married in Italy

Billionaire daughter and popular disc jockey Florence Otedola better known as DJ Cuppy, sparked relationship rumour after she shared a picture of her a man who she identified as Lorenzo in Venice, Italy.

Reacting to many of her fans and followers, who took to social media to congratulate her on the supposed relationship, Cuppy declared that she is still single.

In another post via her Instastory, Cuppy revealed that she should be getting married in Florence, a city in Italy.

