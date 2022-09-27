Recently evicted Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate Hermes finally talks about his relationship with Allysyn, revealing he wants her to become his third girlfriend

Hermes spoke to Ebuka about Allysyn and the only condition for them to continue their relationship outside of the show

The former season 7 housemate also said that the only way for Allysyn to be part of his tribe of girlfriends is for all the parties involved to agree to it and become friends

Recently evicted Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season 7 housemate Hermes Iyele sparks controversy online after he opened up about his relationship with Allysyn.

The former youth basketball player said during his interview with Ebuka that he would want to have a relationship with Allysyn outside of the house, however, based on a particular condition.

Hermes puts Allysyn on one condition if they are to date. Photo credit: @hermesiyele/@smoothallysyn

Source: Instagram

Hermes revealed that he and Allysyn could only date if she agreed to become his third girlfriend and wouldn't mind being in a polyamorous relationship.

They all have to be friends

Hermes noted during the interview that, if Allysyn agrees to join his tribe of girlfriends she would have to be friends with his other two girlfriends.

However, he also said if they don't agree to his condition, he would still want to date Allysyn, though it would be on a template to be accessible even as a collective.

Watch an excerpt of the interview below:

Read some of the reactions to the clip Legit.ng captured online:

@bunmmy33:

"Head dey pain this one."

@emaokure:

"It’s Allyson I blame cause what’s this???

@smartofficial__:

"I admire his courage of always being open minded about his life."

@georgelynokechukwu:

"You no even get shishi. Na the girls I blame though. At least if na dangote or Adenuga now, we go still try manage am."

@opemipoju1:

"Proudly and forthrightly a polygamist, it’s a take it or leave situation."

@tuga_2smart:

"3 women…. Hermes calm down na."

Ebuka hails BBN's Hermes and declares intentions to go into arts & sports

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season 7 housemate Hermes sat with show host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu to discuss what he would be doing after the show.

Hermes, who provided a lot of content and entertainment during his time in Biggie's house, noted that he would love to go into sports and arts.

He emphasized basketball and noted that he would love to be more vibrant in it. Hermes expressed his enthusiasm about getting exposure on a platform, and BBNaija gave him just that.

Source: Legit.ng