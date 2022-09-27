Evicted BBNaija Level-Up star, Hermes got his fans commending him when he revealed what he will be doing after the show

Hermes declared that he will be very much available after the show as he aimed to extend his tentacles to arts and sports

Show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu referred to him as the most shocking eviction of this edition and Nigerians have reacted to the video

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season 7 housemate Hermes sat with show host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu to discuss what he will be doing after the show.

Hermes, who provided a lot of content and entertainment during his time in Biggie's house noted that he will love to go into sports and arts.

He placed emphasis on basketball and noted that he would love to be more vibrant in it:

"For sports, I wanna be vibrant and get associated with the basketball community and inspire a lot of young people to benefit from the game."

Hermes expressed his enthusiasm about getting exposure on a platform and BBNaija gave him just that.

The reality star noted that he won't disappear as Ebuka referred to him as the most shocking eviction of the Level-Up edition.

Watch the video below:

He also revealed that he has plans for Allysyn, watch the interview below:

Nigerians react to Hermes' interview

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to the video of Hermes' interview with Ebuka about his life after the show.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

nedu_wazobiafm:

"My winner any day. ❤️❤️❤️❤️… Time to make this Shhmoney."

Healthertainer:

"Such a handsome and happy baby boy It’s the positive vibes for me. Dear Hermes, you will prove to the world that it’s not how far but how well."

Jaypaulmrflamez:

"Hermes to the world!!! You freaking won fam."

Bills_mama:

Thank you too my Championfor making the show worth watchinglike you said nothing spoil, we move."

