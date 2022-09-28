Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate Phyna recently broke down in tears during her diary session with Biggie as she talked about life without Groovy

Phyna told Biggie that she didn't realise how much she had grown attached to Groovy until after he left the show

The hype queen's love interest was recently evicted from the show, and she has revealed that life on the show has been really lonely for her

It has been a torrid last few days for Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season 7 housemate, Phyna, as she recently broke down in tears after Biggie asked her about life without Groovy.

Phyna, during her last diary session, told Big Brother that life has been miserably lonely for her on the show over the previous few days since her love interest was kicked off the show.

BBNaija star Phyna reveals how much she misses Groovy, saying life for her on the show has been tough without him. Photo credit: @unusualphyna/@groovymono

Source: Instagram

The hype priestess, as other housemates popularly refer to her, couldn't help it as she got emotional and broke down in tears.

She told Biggie that she didn't know that she had gotten this much attached to him, and now that he is no longer with her on the show, it has dawned on her.

Watch an excerpt of the diary session below:

Read some of the comments Phyna's revelation stirred online:

@tessminofficial:

"It is okay to miss someone you love, but that 100million must be yours sweedy."

@ju_ven_chee:

"Groovy do this one ooo you dey cry for man, Adam???"

@masky__snr:

"My hard girl don fall in love."

@feyione2002:

"E be like say Groovy do Kayamata go biggie house, na wa."

@ekuabek:

"Daughter of Zion has fallen in love."

@iamsomtoo:

"This girl no dey shame, you dey cry for person wey no send you,rada rada."

