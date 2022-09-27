Veteran Nollywood comedian, John Okafor, better known as Mr Ibu and his daughter, Jasmine, are back to thrilling their fans once again

The father and daughter shared a fun video of the moment they were vibing together, and Mr Ibu only switched when the music changed

They compared two different kinds of music from the late 20s and early 90s, and the video came out so good

Nigerians have reacted to the video of Mr Ibu and Jasmine, most of them commended their connections

Nollywood comedian Mr Ibu and his daughter, Jasmine, gave their fans something interesting to talk about as a video of their fun time emerged online.

In the video, Jasmine was full of life as she tried to carry her nonchalant father along by playing foreign music.

Mr Ibu was not moved and instead instructed Jasmine to play Nigerian songs. His mood changed immediately after Ayra Starr's song came on.

Nigerians react to father and daughter video

Social media users across the country, who came across Jasmine's video of her fun time with her comedy actor father, were in the comment section praising the duo.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments below:

Wuraola Ajoke asma:

"Father and daughter don boost out with another one."

Chibuzor Joseph:

"omg this is amazing."

MhizRoyaltybae:

Is daddy shaking yansh for me? who noticed?

Official_famcoiner:

"Wait, has Don Jazzy see this already….… really have to vibe to this song too."

Oyeannem:

"I'm looking for a day me and my father will not be serious about life like this, you guys rock. Tell my P man life is not that hard."

