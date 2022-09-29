Machala hit song crooners, Berri Tiga, and Carter Efe, got their fans gushing when the two of them shared a nice time together in a video

The singers who were not on good terms after the fallout of their hit song joked together as Tiga sent his birthday wishes to Carter

They played like friends as the birthday boy demanded that he gives him a percentage of what he initially gave him, Nigerians have reacted to their fun video

Singers Carter Efe and Berri Tiga proved that the social media drama they have been having over the real ownership of Machala hit song, can't spoil their friendship.

Berri and Carter have been back and forth in recent weeks as they attempt to make case for themself as the rightful owner of the song.

They buried the hatchet as Berri joined Carter during his Instagram live session on his birthday to send his wishes to him.

Carter Efe and Berri Tiga play in video. Credit: @carterefe @berri_tiga

The two of them joked about it and called each other unprintable names that symbolise friendship.

Carter also demanded Berri to send him money, according to him:

"I wan drop my account number now out of the 5 percent wey I give you just give me like 1 percent I no dey cap with you."

Watch the fun video below:

Nigerians react to Carter Efe and Berri Tiga's video

Social media users have reacted differently to Carter Efe and Berri Tiga's video, most of them feel they are using fans to catch cruise.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Gylliananthonette:

"I knew all of those talks was to promote the song...it was clout."

Barr.y4086:

"Lol this life make people dey comot mouth for people matter, inside life more life my gee."

Agbretizzy:

"Celebrity's fight na scam."

Offixial_cloud:

"That's men for you case close tomorrow them go still do song, but if it's sister oluchi and aunty chigozia mad till God come down ooh."

