Mr Ibu's daughter Jasmine finally got married to her 'Americana' husband as the love birds did their court ceremony

Lady Jasmine shared a video on her Instagram page and joyfully announced to her followers that they are now legally married

In the clip, the young couple changed into different outfits as they had a photoshoot session in a studio

Veteran actor Mr Ibu's daughter, Lady Jasmine, and her husband are now legally married in the eyes of the law.

The young lady shared a loved-up video with her 'Americana' man, presumably after the court ceremony.

Many congratulate Mr Ibu's daughter on court wedding Photo credit: @ladyjasminec

A playful Jasmine struck different poses while her shy husband tried to keep up with her during their photoshoot session.

"We are legal ✅"

Followers congratulate Jasmine and hubby

Jasmine's hubby visits Nigeria for the first time

Lady Jasmine clocked a new age, and she was lovingly celebrated by friends and family members.

Interestingly, it was also her first birthday as a married woman, and she got the chance to celebrate with her darling husband.

Taking to her Instagram page, Jasmine happily shared a video showing the moment her US-based husband arrived in Nigeria for the first time to celebrate with her.

The video captured how she picked up a flower bouquet and presented it to her husband upon his arrival at the Muritala Mohammed International Airport (MMIA).

Actress Tayo Adeniyi ties the knot

Meanwhile, Yoruba actress Tayo Adeniyi was the latest celeb who left the singles' club, and she shared beautiful moments from her big day.

Donning regal traditional outfits, Adeniyi and her husband put up a beautiful show for their photographers and videographers.

The actress' husband walked up to her and she turned to hold his head lovingly in her hands before giving him a hug.

