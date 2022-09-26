Top Nigerian singers, Wizkid and Davido, are known to be ‘rivals’ in the music industry mostly due to their fans

However, an old video has reemerged on social media of Wizkid and Davido speaking on what actually caused the bad blood between them

Wizkid shared his side of the story in an interview with Olisa Adibua and Davido did same in a different interview and it got people talking

Much loved Nigerian musicians, Wizkid and Davido’s fans have now dug up an old video explaining how their friendship ended and how their beef started.

It is no longer news that Wizkid and Davido used to be on cool terms but everything went awry and their bad blood also seemed to be fueled by their fans.

An old video from many years ago has now reemerged on social media of both musicians speaking on how they fell out.

Old video of Wizkid and Davido speaking on how they stopped being friends. Photos: @wizkidnews, @davido

During an interview with media personality, Olisa Adibua, Wizkid noted it all started over a tweet he posted about his show in America.

According to the Star Boy, the situation was so funny to him because he and Davido were on the same flight and he made a tweet because he once had a show in New York where the sound, venue were bad even though it was a sold out event.

Wiz noted that he then landed at the airport and was going to the hotel when he passed the venue and saw his name in lights and he then got down and took a photo with a caption that reads:

“I do proper shows, proper venues”.

The Machala star added that ‘people’ started to catch feelings. According to Wiz, if he was being shady with his post, other musicians who have had shows in the US should have gotten upset too.

He added that he was promoting his show and that if someone gets angry at him celebrating his progress, then he does not consider them a friend.

In his words:

“If I’m doing something for myself, happy about my success, and you're hating on my success, I don't know what to say to you. Should I consider you as a friend or a foe?”

Also in the interview, Wizkid noted that he returns people’s energies.

He said:

“If you don't come at me, I won't come at you. If you pray for me, I will pray for you, If you swear for me, I go say make God punish you”.

See Wizkid’s old tweet from 2014 below:

Davido shares his side of the story

In another interview with Olisa, Davido also shared his side of events and how things went down.

According to David, he and Wiz had made plans to hang out later after they landed before they parted ways to their hotel rooms.

OBO added that all that time, he had been hearing that Wizkid had been saying things about him but he had ignored them.

Davido added that while on his way to the hotel spa, he was shown the post Wizkid shared about having ‘proper shows and proper venue’ and how he does real shows.

The DMW boss noted that if he and Wizkid were not on the same airplane, he would not have been hurt and that the fact that they were on the same plane and they even spoke made him realise that either Wizkid didn’t like him or someone on his team was fueling things.

Speaking further, Davido addressed Olisa’s question on how he knew Wizkid’s tweet was directed at him seeing as other stars had performed in America. According to OBO, it was very clear the post was directed at him.

See the video below:

Nigerians react as old video emerges on what started Davido and Wizkid’s beef

After the throwback video resurfaced online, it stirred a lot of interesting reactions from social media users. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

hrh_kingdiamond:

“David has always had inferiority complex or negative people around him. Any small thing person no like you, any small thing is about you.”

itzmidebakare:

“Wizkid started it and was forming maturity about the whole thing ”

Ericmoore_mpr:

“Tweet your tweet oO my brother .. no body paid for your data .. person tweet de pepper another person for body .. am not a fan to any though I Fan And AC my self gaskia ”

chinomso___:

“Am cool with everyone mehn…if u pray for me I pray for uBigWiz no like stress.”

jj_success:

“I fear people like wizkid I talk am all en Fans carry en type of character see am na wiz find trouble savage.”

Iam_holaitan:

“Tweeting about Proper shows proper venue after a messed up show a year before shouldn’t get davido mad, there was a snitch in that davido crew who told might have told feed him negativity about the tweet meanwhile there were other artist that had performed there before wiz. Glad wiz left them cause they shouldn’t be mad at his success, the fight to be no 1 started since then.”

Paid_man_dav02:

“He shouldn’t start tweeting that sh*it, which one is proper show proper venue when you know David is in New York with it, are you aiming a dig at him?”

Big_nero_:

“Nor be today insecurity don dey worry Davido ”

Hmm.

