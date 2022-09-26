Nigerian comedian MC Lively recently opened up on his family and education background as well as his experience as a job seeker

MC Lively revealed he attended a public secondary school while his siblings attended private schools, which made him consider himself the sacrificial lamb of his family

Speaking on his experience as a corps member, MC Lively said he was offered N5,000 at a law firm, describing it as upsetting

Popular comedian and actor MC Lively also known as Barrister Mike, in a chat with Chude Jideonwo, opened up about his educational background.

MC Lively revealed he failed to pass exams organised by the Joint Admission Matriculation Board (JAMB) as many of his friends gained admission, and he was left alone.

MC Lively says he was the sacrificial lamb of his family.

Source: Instagram

The comedian revealed he had to study hard, adding that he was the only one that attended a public school among his siblings, which made him consider himself the sacrificial lamb.

MC Lively was offered N5,000 at a law firm as a corps member

The comedian spoke about his love for law, but the struggles of life after school made him consider other options.

He revealed he was offered N5,000 per month at a law firm.

In his words:

“I love law so much, and I excelled at it. But there’s such a struggle between what one does in school, and what obtains in real life. I mean, how do I go to law school and spend such huge amounts of money, and straight out of Law School, I’m being offered N5,000 per month. And before I even got that particular one, I had gone to 3 or 4 different chambers. Now, imagine what I would have to go through when I want to get an actual job.”



How people reacted to his dream to be a comedian

MC Live said it was hard to explain to people he wanted to be a comedian when he was at law school as people wondered why he chose to spend 5 years just to go into comedy.

He said:

“Most times, when you want to do something, it’s always easier when there’s someone who has done that same thing. And I’m usually like Falz the Bahd Guy also he studied Law too. I just want to say, Thank you, boss; that’s one of my greatest inspirations and mentor.”



MC Lively speaks on pregnancy scandal

In a previous report, the Nigerian comedian opened about a scandal that threatened his career months ago.

MC Lively joined media personality Chude Jideonwo for a chat and had a lot to say about the ugly chapter.

Lively made it clear that he has never addressed the issue and was only just doing so with Jideonwo. He went on to explain that the lady in question was an old friend who always wanted something more than their relationship.

