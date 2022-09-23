Nigerian breakout star, Asake, has continued to be the rave of the moment following his success in the music industry

An old video has emerged on social media of the Terminator crooner speaking on his love for Wizkid

In the clip, Asake noted that he looks up to just Wizkid and the video caused a buzz on social media

Popular Nigerian singer, Asake, has stirred reactions from Wizkid FC on social media after he shared his feelings about the Star Boy.

An old video of the breakout star surfaced online where he spoke on being inspired by Wizkid.

In the trending clip, Asake made it known that he looked up to Wizkid. Not stopping there, he proceeded to hail the Made In Lagos star.

Siger Asake speaks on looking up to Wizkid in old video. Photos: @olofofonaija. @wizkidnews

He said:

“In Nigeria, I look up to Wizkid, just Wizkid. Ayo Balogun, Baba Badoo!”

Wizkid’s fans react to old video of Asake saying he looked up to singer

The video of the YBNL artiste sharing his thoughts about Wizkid raised a series of mixed reactions on social media. Read what some netizens had to say about it below:

Christabella_no:

“Wowww asake na Wizkid fc but ur pattern of song no dey like machala own wowww.”

Spaggi_yoo:

“So Asake Na Wizkid FC❤️”

Berry_gold0:

“Big wizkid for a reason ❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Ominiknowestbiso:

“Wizkid FC stand up”

Kas_gallery1:

“One day e go notice him too.”

Tyga_x_x_x:

“No be the first asake will be mentioning wizkid be that he know say wizkid nah baba and people Dey push him now and no matter what he still know the trust say wiz kid may king no cap the ready why he Dey top chat is that he be new artist that’s all.”

Nairamillz:

“Now wizkid looks up to him”

Malcolm_aaa:

“From looking up to Wizkid to chancing machala on chart

Na wao oh no respect at all.”

