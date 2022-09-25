The police have arrested an alleged kidnapper, identified simply as John Lyon who flaunted wads of cash, dollar notes to be precise, on social media

The authorities nabbed Lyon after the video of his activities went viral on the internet and thereby caught the attention of Nigerians as well as the Force

Meanwhile, a video of Lyon is also gaining massive attention online as he was seen weeping, claiming to be innocent, noting he has no idea of what he was being accused of

Video footage of John Lyon, an alleged kidnapper weeping like a child in police custody, is trending online, Daily Trust reported.

In the video, the suspect popularly known as “Lion White” was shirtless, putting on only boxers.

Police arrest John Lyon, an alleged kidnapper from Bayelsa. Photo credit: CHIOMA KANU

Lyon pleads for mercy

Without both hands chained, Lyon pleaded for mercy, saying he was only involved in kidnap operation twice.

He also asked to be released because his wife just put to bed.

A voice suspected to be that of a detective asked the suspect in pidgin,

“So, are you saying it is only two persons you have joined your gang to kidnap?” to which he responded, “Yes, sir.”, and the policeman concluded, “You are a liar!”

One of Lyon's victim raised an alarm

However, a man who claimed to be one of his victims challenged Lyon that he saw him while he was in captivity.

Lyon, who continued weeping paused for a while and said, “Oga, I don’t know anything about your matter.”

But the man stood his ground before the footage, which has attracted several comments on social media, ended.

The video of the flexing notorious kidnapper from Bayelsa was shared online by a netizen

Watch below:

