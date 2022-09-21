The BBNaija Level Up season saw a lot of drama right from the first week and an evicted housemate, Cyph, has spoken on it

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, Cyph shared his opinions on Beauty’s disqualification from the show

The young man also noted that he is open to being in the entertainment industry now that he is out of the show

BBNaija Level Up housemate, Cyph, was one of the first few housemates to get evicted from the show.

He recently spoke exclusively with Legit.ng’s Taiwo Owolawi and he shared his thoughts on his newfound fame, his plans after the show and on Beauty’s disqualification.

While speaking on his newfound celebrity status and if it had been what it hoped it would be, Cyph admitted that it has not been so easy.

BBNaija star Cyph blames Beauty's disqualification on emotions. Photo: @official_iamcyph @beautytukura

Source: Instagram

He however also noted that he had been adapting.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

In his words:

“It hasn’t been easy but I’m adapting.”

“I've never been a celebrity before so I just feel like it's part of the process and I was already open to adapting to the process”.

Also during the interview, the young man who was known as a tech guy on the BBNaija show shared his plans. He revealed that he had plans to go into show business while not also sidelining his tech background.

He said:

“I'm still going to be in showbiz, I’m dabbling in both entertainment and tech.”

He also added that he was open to any opportunities in the entertainment space that come his ways be it music, acting and more.

While on the show, Cyph appeared to be one of Beauty’s buddies and he was always quick to defend her against others and try to calm her down whenever she blew up.

He then spoke on his relationship with the former Miss Nigeria now that they are both out. According to him, they are still friends.

In his words:

“We are still very good friends regardless of the situation and definitely we would still be vibing, Level 2”.

Cyph went ahead to speak on Beauty’s disqualification and blamed her blow up on emotions. According to him, a lot of feelings were at play and it was all about controlling them.

“All I can just say about that is a lot of emotions were at play so it’s all about controlling those emotions. But things happen and we move on”, he said.

He also said that Beauty acting out on her emotions the way she did didn’t mean she was a bad person.

In his words:

“All I will say is emotions. I can be a very normal, sensible human being but then based on emotions, I can react differently but that doesn’t mean I’m a bad person.”

If I was Beauty’s man in the house, she wouldn’t have been disqualified - Kess

While in the house, Kess seemed to be one of the guys Beauty was comfortable sharing her pain with after a heated session with the other housemates.

Kess made it known to Legit.ng that if he was Beauty’s man on the show, she would not have been disqualified.

This was in reaction to Groovy’s statement that Kess somewhat blamed him for Beauty’s exit and that he took it personally like he was her man.

According to Kess, Beauty would not have gone that far if he was her man because he knows himself and he can curb people’s excesses.

Source: Legit.ng