Nigerian music superstar, Wizkid, during a recent interview, made a hilarious revelation, and fans can't stop talking about it

The Bad To Me crooner noted that he has been using just one phone number for about 8 years now, and he hasn't changed it

Wizkid further revealed why he had to stick to the line and admitted that not many people have the contact number

Some people form the habit of using the same telephone number no matter their status in life, one of such people is music superstar, Wizkid.

During a brief interview, the Bad To Me crooner made it known that he has owned one phone number in the last eight years.

Wizkid speaks on his phone number and usage. Credit: @wizkidnews

Wizkid confirmed that he still got the number he used during the Ojuelegba days but confirmed that he has blocked many people from accessing him.

According to him:

"If I've got the same number for 8 years, believe me, I've done a lot of blocking on my phone not a lot of people have my number as well that is why I can keep it."

Watch the interview below:

Nigerians react to Wizkid's interview

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to Wizkid's interview, most of them were not surprised by his revelation.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments below:

sweetjlo24:

"Oh pls I'm till using my number since 2003 till date."

Teeflowz:

"So e suppose Dey change number every seconds?"

Olamidesaint:

"But seriously, if you're good at blocking, then you can use one number forever I don’t see a reason changing numbers just block block and again block smart guy."

Finbar_papilo:

"But why are u not always pick my calls na ..since is still that same number I have?"

Official_koded:

"Funny I don’t know how I got the number that year and I still have it till now."

Wizkid's new song is not that impressive

Popular Twitter commenter, Daniel Regha, got social media buzzing when he shared his opinion about Wizkid's latest single, Bad To Me.

Daniel noted that the song is not up to the standard Wizkid has created for himself in the past and urged him to evolve and do better.

He added that at some point in the song, Wizkid sounded like his superstar colleague, Davido, and compared its instrumental to that of Costa Titch.

