Nigerian singer Patoranking trends online after photos of him and the recently arrested Bayelsa-born kidnap kingpin John Lyon were seen hanging out together

Many, in reaction to the trending photos, have queried the musician, asking what he was doing in the company of such a person

While some have criticised Patoranking, his fans were instead thanking God that the singer wasn't kidnapped by John Lyon and his crew

Internationally renowned Nigerian singer Patoranking trends online after a picture of him and arrested Bayelsa-born notorious kidnapper John Ewa aka John Lyon went viral on the internet.

Many people have taken to their social media platforms to criticise the singer, questioning why he would be found in the company of such a character.

Fans react to viral photo of Patoranking hanging out with Abuja kidnap kingpin, John Lyon. Photo credit:@patorankingfire/@gossipmilltv/@john_lyon_22

Source: Instagram

Whereas fans of the singer instead poked fun and gave praise to the almighty that the singer didn't fall victim to the kidnapper.

The Afroreggae singer is yet to react to the viral photos. However, some have suggested that the pictures could've just been taken at an event or a club they both frequent.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

See the video of Patoranking and John Lyon below that sparked the controversy:

See some of the reactions by netizens below:

@quiriesodoko:

"Una wan involve who no follow."

@realdanycruz_:

"Mind the kind of friends you keep you don’t know anybody na only you come this life be careful outside."

@prinagold:

"Legit hustle is wayyyyyy beta."

@iykemama_:

"His enjoyment continues in jail."

@fayad.adams:

"Them for carry patoranking Over 8.5 GG."

@sweetnessfyp:

"But how? I don’t understand how pato got involved in this."

@princess.g.allery:

"If to say patoranking never make am enh omo the world for condemn am say e join for the kidnapping business. Mind who u associate with o."

Patoranking recounts how dollars hindered him from going to uni in Ghana, video trends, and many react

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting recently when popular Nigerian singer, Patrick Nnaemeka Okorie, better known as Patoranking, opened up about why he couldn't have his tertiary education in Ghana.

Patoranking, during an interview on Hitz FM, revealed he gained admission to the University of Cape Coast but could not proceed because the fees for international students like himself were paid in dollars at that time.

The singer who said he was excited about the admission got a different response from his father when he broke the news to him via a phone call.

Source: Legit.ng