Nigerian music star Patoranking has opened up on why he didn’t have his tertiary education in Ghana

Patoranking said he gained admission to a University in Ghana but had to forfeit it because international students had to pay in dollars

The singer said his father couldn’t afford it as he had younger siblings who needed secondary school education as well

Popular Nigerian singer, Patrick Nnaemeka Okorie, better known as Patoranking, has opened up about why he could not have his tertiary education in Ghana.

Patoranking, during an interview on Hitz FM, revealed he gained admission to the University of Cape Coast but could not proceed because the fees for international students like himself were paid in dollars at that time.

Patoranking speaks about why he ventured into music. Credit: @patoranking

Source: Instagram

“Back then at the University of Cape Coast, international students were charged in dollars,” Patoranking said.

What Patoranking's father told him

The singer who said he was excited about the admission got a different response from his father when he broke the news to him via a phone call.

Patoranking said his father’s response was not what he expected, as he said he couldn’t afford it.

According to the singer, his father said:

“My son, I know this is what you want to further your education at UCC, but you have siblings. It will be nice to have them have a taste of secondary education.”

The Nigerian singer said at that point, he knew he had to man up not just for himself but for his family, which made him venture into music.

Reactions as Patoranking speaks on why he couldn’t have his tertiary education in Ghana

bervelyn__dicta:

"Convert the dollars they charged you into cedis that’s the amount we the citizens are paying we sef we no dey see top."

abrantie_kalipha:

"But now you too u charge in dollars."

89bcgram:

"See u now, u are even better den those who went."

Source: Legit.ng