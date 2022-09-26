Tiwa Savage is more than grateful for how well and amazing meeting American singer Usher was

The Somebody's Son crooner shared a short clip of her time at the Global Citizen Festival, and she had a great time performing

The crowd went wild with excitement the moment Usher told them to brace up for Tiwa's performance

Nigerian superstar Tiwa Savage had a swell time at the Global Citizen Festival in New York, and she penned an appreciation note to international superstar Usher.

Tiwa accompanied the post with a video of some of her highlights during the festival, first of which was meeting female international superstar SZA.

The video then showed Tiwa and Usher having interesting conversations at different times before he took over the stage and brought her out.

The crowd went wild and matched her energy as Tiwagave an electrifying performance. She wrote on Instagram:

"Icon @usher thank you so much for this moment yesterday. You have such a kind heart ❤️"

Young lady cries uncontrollably after meeting Tiwa Savage

A young lady took her love and appreciation for Tiwa Savage to a whole new height after meeting her in person.

The fan had the opportunity to see Tiwa Savage and she couldn't contain her joy as she went down in tears.

Tiwa held her in her arms and comforted her, Nigerians have reacted differently to the viral video of the crying fan.

One of the cameramen who captured the moment was also seen crying, and the video has sparked hilarious reactions online.

