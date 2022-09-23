Controversial Twitter influencer Daniel Regha just can't stop nor find the fortitude not to dish out stinging criticisms; his latest victim is Tiwa Savage

Regha, in a post shared on Twitter, slammed Tiwa Savage's latest song, saying it sounds like a kindergarten rhyme

The brand influencer noted that the singer's disappointing sampling of the Amapiano sounds proves that the genre isn't for everyone

Controversial Nigerian influencer Daniel Regha is famed for his scathing criticisms of public figures and celebrities, who often raise the ire of their adoring fans.

Regha, in his ever infinite wealth of wisdom, shared some unsolicited advice for the singer Tiwa Savage as he slammed her latest single, Koo Koo Fun, calling it a disappointment.

Media personality Daniel Regha brutally comes for singer Tiwa Savage and calls her latest song a disappointment. Photo credit: @tiwasavage/@danielregha

Source: Instagram

The influencer noted in his tweet that Tiwa's recent foray into Amapiano proves that the genre is not for everyone.

Daniel advised the singer to stick to the musical styles she knows best, and she should stop hopping on every trend.

Read Regha's full message below:

"Tiwa Savage's new song (Koo Koo Fun) is sounding like kindergarten rhymes; She's a great artiste, but that song was too disappointing. Amapiano isn't for everyone; Nigerian artistes should stick to the musical styles they know best, evolve & quit hopping on every trend. No shades."

Read some of the reactions the tweet stirred:

@Odinkim23:

"Haha na oversabi dey do her is even sounding like DJ Cuppy voice shaa ."

@peru_prince1

"Na wizkid inspired that song."

@MaNnYvarT:

"See who is talking, same dude that blast Asake for using same musical styles."

@honeykay200:

"Daniel mr condemn."

@Diamond101231:

"I swear I’m disappointed with her flow also."

@lordangus247

"I rather will listen to portable songs than this."

@realadedolapo:

"No shades after shading."

