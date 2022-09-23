A talented guitarist has gone viral on several social media platforms after playing the guitar to Kizz Daniel's Buga

The beautiful lady in a viral video, released a guitar version of the hit song and netizens found it intriguing

Shortly after her video went viral, the proud lady expressed her gratitude to fans for appreciating her talent

A lady identified as @adaba.d.guitarist has released a guitar version of a popular hit song, Buga.

Buga was released a few months ago by ace Nigerian singer, Kizz Daniel.

Lady releases guitar version of Buga Photo Credit: @adaba.d.guitarist / Kizz Daniel

Source: Instagram

Following the release of the song, Adaba decided to make a guitar version of Buga which she shared on different social media platforms including TikTok and Instagram.

To her amazement, the video quickly went viral and garnered millions of views.

Expressing her excitement, Adaba.d.guitarist shared the video via Instagram with the caption:

"I dropped buga GUITARVIBEZ 3months ago and it has been my most viewed content for now. 1 million views on Instagram! 5 million views on TikTok! 1 million views on YouTube!

"God bless @kizzdaniel for blessing us with this hit. I’m so proud of my little win and I’m grateful to you all for the love and support."

Netizens applaud talented guitarist

Acetune said:

"That’s so lit."

Olingesfr2000 wrote:

"She got skills. Do your thing baby girl."

Dfairygoddess commented:

"It’s always your smile for me."

Theblessed_julia said:

"And I started loving and following you from that day."

Mr.aloma remarked:

"Nice one. Keep winning."

Akinwandesanjo noted:

"Congrats girl! It's just the beginning of greater things to come for you!! Keep soaring higher!"

Adesolagbenga prayed:

"God will continually bless your hustle."

