A man has lamented in a TikTok video after discovering that the Mackbook laptop he bought is actually a piece of floor tile

He unboxed it in a video that has now gone viral only to find the piece of shiny thing in it and he was instantly shocked

TikTokers stormed his comment section to commiserate with him over his loss while some simply laughed it off

A man has shared the video of a Mackbook laptop he bought and what he found after unboxing it.

In the video, the man named @noobhighbot said he unboxed the pack of the new laptop only to see a piece of floor tile.

The man said he was scammed as he bought floor tiles that look like Apple laptop. Photo credit: TikTok/@noobhighbot.

Source: UGC

The shock he got was immediate as he continued turning the shiny object for the camera.

However, he did not mention where he was scammed but he admitted he fell for it.

The floor tile was well packaged, and has the Apple logo on it and has the actual shape of a Mackbook.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react to the man's claim

Netizens both on Instagram and TikTok are talking about the video shared by the man. Here are a few of what they are saying:

@roboticblvck said:

"A dude tried doing this to me 2019 November when I came visiting Nigeria and wanted to get a Mac Book Pro 2018 for my cousin because he was robbed! I caught him and this was at computer village hmm. He didn’t know I was once in the Royal Navy and thought he could scam me off my money! Mate made a huge mistake. A day he would never forget in his life."

@cholly.x commented:

"Be like he buy am for game village."

@Cactus Guy said:

"That tile is worth more with that logo on it."

@kas_sax commented:

"Computer village no do reach this one."

Photographer buys new Apple mac Book laptop

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian photographer, Adisa Olshile showed off his brand new Apple Macbook.

He proudly displayed on Twitter to the admiration of his followers.

People congratulated him on his acquisition and wished him more successes ahead.

