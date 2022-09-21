Controversial cross-dresser Bobrisky has taken to social media with some words for people who hold reservations against him

According to Bobrisky, some of these individuals who want to see what he looks like at 50 are not guaranteed to be alive when he clocks the age

The effeminate celebrity submitted that they are not God and many thronged his comment section with mixed reactions

Nigerian crossdresser Idris Okuneneye aka Bobrisky has finally responded to those who have always wondered what his older version would look like.

Bobrisky in an Instagram post specifically referenced people that want to see what he would look like as a 50-year-old, adding that they may not live to witness the day.

Bobrisky drops word for his haters. Photo: @bobrisky222

“Those of you always saying you can’t wait to see how I’ll look at 50yrs, pray for long life first. You fit first me die o,” his post read in part.

Bobrisky pressed further and submitted that these individuals do not own the world as we are all visitors of the creator.

According to him, tomorrow isn’t certain for anybody.

See his post below:

Social media users react

6ix2__ said:

"We go meet for heaven ."

girlie_carmen said:

"LmaoThey don’t know. I keep wondering if all of us no go old again??? Wanting to see what someone will look like at old age as if them too no go old abi them no wan old ni? E con be person wey rich that can spend money on aesthetics and look young forever e really funny."

number1_chic_fitness said:

"Think of now..God knows best."

thelmacherry11 said:

"But that’s the honest truth,"

faey_zeelah_ said:

"You wey get VVIP for hell?."

