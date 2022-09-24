Singer Mr P is currently receiving backlash in the online community following a video from the ongoing PSquare world tour

The clip captured the moment he leaned into an excited female fan during the middle of a performance and locked lips with her

Several social media users noted that he took things too far with others suggesting that he doesn’t respect his wife, Lola Omotayo Okoye

Singer Peter Okoye aka Mr P has stirred heated reactions from many on social media following a video that made it online from the ongoing PSquare World Tour.

During the middle of a performance, the singer noticed a set of female fans who were clamouring for him to come closer to them.

Married Peter Okoye romantically kisses female fan. Photo: @peterpsquare

Without wasting time, the singer answered their call, sensually leaned into one of the ladies and proceeded to lock lips with her.

The lady in question didn’t put up any restraint as she gleefully gave into his gesture and had her hands on his face.

Check out the clip below:

Social media users react

symply_chygirl said:

"Just look at! In public oo. So imagine what he does in private!!! Oniranu."

iamprincekc said:

"Ha! Na wa taught he is married ."

destiny_thato said:

"This Peter will just b pouring mud on his wife HIAN."

ts__shine said:

"How can u even kiss someone u don't know ."

annie_austine_ said:

"He doesn’t even know the mouth he’s kissing…ha."

amyskitchenandtreats said:

"Omo this particular one belongs to the street ."

beccaszn said:

"He doesn’t even rate his family! Wow."

iam_jayscalar said:

"Highness, at least make the aunty kiss psquare Biko."

