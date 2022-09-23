Popular influencer Kie Kie pleasantly surprised fans and colleagues when she announced that she is expecting her first child

The actress who is known to be energetic and flighty did not let the fact that she is an expectant mum stop her from doing the things she is known for

Kie Kie shocked many with her energy and dance skills as she jumped on Asake's Joha challenge

Being heavily pregnant has not stopped popular influencer and actress Kie Kie from showing her fun and playful side.

In a video shared on her page, the expectant mum and a lady both showed off their dance skills with coordinated moves to Asake's Joha.

Pregnant Kie Kie shows off moves to Asake's Joha Photo credit: @kie_kie

Source: Instagram

With a beautiful hair and shades to complement her simple dressing, Kie Kie jumped, turned, moved and effortlessly shook her body to the rhythm of the song.

"Assignment submitted! What’s the score over 100?! Please ignore that @mspepo floor move Catching up on all the songs I couldn’t give to. Should I do Electricity?"

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Kie Kie's video

meeyahcreations:

"Shonola haff not know wha izz going on."

ufuomamcdermott:

"Kie kie I’m rolling in laugh. What happened at the end naw?"

stevechuks_:

"Yummy mummy."

mrmacaroni1:

"I’m not impressed. Why couldn’t you jump up 20 times and roll on the floor? I can’t accept this assignment."

jemimaosunde:

"You should’ve sat on her head."

iamvjadams:

"No nah u didn’t finish the assignment."

enioluwaofficial:

"Come onnnnnnnn!!!"

realwarripikin:

"@kie_kie__ E for Energy My baby boooo you look soo beautiful."

ayomidate:

"No worry you sabi."

abikeshugaa:

"SHONAOLAMI we are deeply sorry for the stress."

Mr Macaroni, Broda Shaggi, others storm Kie Kie's baby shower

Popular Nigerian comedian, Kiekie left many of her online fans gushing over snaps from her baby shower.

The social media star broke the news of her pregnancy on social media with a music video. Kiekie is known to be a fun personality and her party embodied her vibe as it was filled with games and laughter.

Mr Macaroni, Broda Shaggi, Officer Woos, Enioluwa, Harmony, Yhemo Lee and more popular faces were spotted in the video.

Source: Legit.ng