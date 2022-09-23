Popular Nigerian comedian, Kiekie, has treated her online fans to how her baby shower went down

The social media star shared a series of photos and a video from the star-studded occasion online

Top celebrities such as Mr Macaroni, Broda Shaggi and more were present as they partied hard with the celebrant

Popular Nigerian comedian, Kiekie, has left many of her online fans gushing over snaps from her baby shower.

The social media star recently broke the news of her pregnancy on social media with a music video.

Taking things further, she has now posted snaps from her baby shower, showing her fans how it went down.

Comedian Kiekie hosts celebs at baby shower. Photos: @kie_kie

Source: Instagram

Kiekie is known to be a fun personality and her party embodied her vibe as it was filled with games and laughter.

The event venue was decorated with earth tones and different shades of the color brown. The seating arrangement also left many fans in awe over how good it looked.

Kiekie’s baby shower cake was also all shades of cute as they were stacked in a slanting manner and gave the illusion of them falling apart.

In the video posted online, a number of top stars were seen at the event ranging from other comedians, social media influencers and more.

Mr Macaroni, Broda Shaggi, Officer Woos, Enioluwa, Harmony, Yhemo Lee and more popular faces were spotted in the video.

The mum-to-be told her guests to guess the name of her child and the game left many of the guests rolling with laughter especially after Broda Shaggi suggested that her child’s name was Ismaila.

The video compilation also showed the celebrity guests playing like kids as they engaged in funny games. See the video below:

See more photos from Kiekie’s baby shower below:

Netizens gush over Kiekie’s baby shower

A number of social media users were pleased by the event and they shared their reactions online. Read some of their comments below:

Mrmacaroni1:

“It’s Impossible to forget this night!!!! .”

Enioluwaofficial:

“Congratulations my love!!! can't wait to hold them in my hands.❤️”

Themaryamgiwa:

“Very beautiful and magical indeed.”

Cutekimani:

“This was too beautiful to watch .”

Lekeshotit:

“This video is proof that everyone present here has alot in common with @kie_kie__ cus mehn this day was total madness and epic fun combined.”

Tennie_:

“Take me back!!!!!!!!! Was lit!!!!!! remain small they will off light on our head again The ILORI’S throw the best parties in lagos!!!”

