Eniola Badmus has taken to social media to celebrate her godmother Oluremi Tinubu in a special way on her birthday

The senior clocked 62 and the actress showed up at her house bearing expensive gifts and surprises

While some people commended the actress, a lot of her followers bashed her for associating with the politician

Senator Oluremi Tinubu, wife of the All Progressives Caongress presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu clocked 62 recently and she was well celebrated.

Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus who is the senator's goddaughter made the day special by showering her with beauftidul gifts, cake, flowers, and other items.

Eniola Badmus celebrates Remi Tinubu at 62 Photo credit: @eniola_badmus

Source: Instagram

Badmus shared a video on her page that showed off all the gifts and the moment she arrived the celebrant's house.

She also struck different poses with the Senator.

"It was a great session with my Godmother today as I’m privileged to celebrate her day with her."

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Eniola's gesture

faithiawilliams:

"Happy birthday ma "

sorokwudesmond

"Na una dey say make she support another candidate… Make we no lie, many of us go die here when you know you have a direct link to a possible president when God no go allow they possible."

mista.lens:

"You just lost a fan."

myrliepearl:

"Eniola herself doesn't look to free with her she just dy clinch "

danhugo11:

"She lost weight lost sense "

hephzibahlandscape:

"Well... this is sad."

official_lordrah:

"See ona yeyebrity."

meelahmalia_collectibles:

"Happy birthday incoming First Lady "

famusun:

"Unnecessary long throat just to mingle with the upper echelon."

elenujabala:

"BAT2023 ..our INCOMING 1ST LADY."

