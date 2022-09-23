Big Brother Naija star Tacha has taken to social media to revela that she went to Dubai for a liposuction procedure

The reality star shared a video where she showed how difficult it is to do basic everyday stuff after the surgery

In another video, she debunked news that she went to have her behind worked on and also took out time to praise the clinic she chose to get the procedure done at

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Big Brother Naija ex-housmate Tacha is currently in Dubai and the reality star went to get a liposuction procedure done in a big hospital there.

Taking fans through her recovery journey, Tacha in a video revealed that she literally became a kid again because she hasn't been able to do some basic things by herself.

Tacha stirs reactios with liposuction procedure in Dubai Photo credit: @symply_tacha

Source: Instagram

In the video was a young lady ho helped her out at different times.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

In another clip, Tacha created a hilarious scene everytime the nurses came around to give her injections, and she made another video debunking claims that she went to have her behind worked on in Dubai.

Watch the clips below:

For doing a great job, the reality star gave a shout out and five-star recommendation to the hos[pital where she had her procedure done.

She also thanked the numerous people who have reached out to her in the tough days of her surgery.

"It’s been a TOUGH couple of Days!! But in all, I’m Glad I choose the BEST CLINIC here in Dubai And that’s @bizrahmed !! Thank you y’all for sending in your messages!! Thank you for concern.. y’all have no IDEA HOW SPECIAL it made my introverted As* FEEL!!! So I have friends that care about ME!!! HahahH THANK YOU! And I love you. @tiwasavage @omah_lay @aneesamtv @themichaelab @fellamakafui @theonlychigul @officialosas @stanleyenow @stephaniecoker @mummi_tee. And plenty more!! thank you for your Genuine concern and messages!!"

Reactions to Tacha's posts

gucci_tos:

"Chai God oooo e no easy But everything God create is perfect why stressing yourself "

africanflamingo_:

"They always acting like they don’t know the aftermath of lipo. Abeg make Una avoid me but I thought she laughed at mercy’s yansh that year? Ok o congrats."

nkem195:

"What happened to Get fit and the slim teas are working??? Last last all these yeyebrities dey influence scam."

jay_ssie:

"Why am I laughing so hard? Tee what is the meaning of this? "

loorlah:

" fix anything fixable if I get money me sef go run am."

louisotega:

"Even on sick bed, this Anty is doing TikTok , Love you big T ❤️"

officialosas:

"Baby gal!! Sending loads of luv and hugs to you always boo"

BBNaija’s Tacha blows hot over unpleasant experience in Dubai

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Natacha Akide aka Tacha, had been in Dubai for some days, and she shared updates with fans online.

However, a post shared on her official Twitter page stirred concerns from members of the online community.

Tacha angrily lashed out at the treatment she received from “white people” in the country while making it clear that she isn’t one to be easily intimidated.

Source: Legit.ng