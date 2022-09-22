Nollywood’s Kate Henshaw has once again made it clear that she isn’t one to be relegated to the side when it comes to keeping up with trends

The actress recently went head-on in a dance battle with young content creator, Enioluwa, and she gave him a run for his money

Several social media users hailed the two for their moves but many pitched their tent with the energetic Henshaw

Nollywood actress Kate Henshaw recently went head-on in a dance challenge with content creator, Enioluwa, and she showed him the kind of fabric she was cut from.

The 51-year-old Blood Sister actress appeared all pumped up in sportswear as they both bust moves to Asake’s Joha.

Actress Kate Henshaw dances with content creator Enioluwa. Photo: @k8henshaw/@enioluwaofficial

Henshaw started off with her own moves before they got in sync and showed off some energy-sapping choreographed moves.

Sharing the video on his page, the content creator called on his fans and followers to choose between him and the veteran movie star.

"Whose Team Are You On Team A or Team B? You know we had to jump on this," he wrote.

Social media users react

jay_onair said:

"Eni I love but I am @k8henshaw Kate Henshaw junior so I have to be TEAM A ."

adaoholic said:

"Team A..Team Icon..Team Legend..Team The Moment..Team Fit Queen...❤️."

olara1 said:

"I am team 50something+ which is = Team A . Keep shining girl ."

riri_mamari said:

"Team A....I didn't even take my eyes off Aunty Kate, while watching this video ."

ciroc_boiiy said:

"This joha no go trenches at all nah Harvard own ."

jemappellechandon said:

"Eni dancing like he's been promised a plate of egusi & pounded yam.."

Kate Henshaw shares throwback pictures from years apart

Legit.ng reported that Kate Henshaw got fans talking about her youthful genes again after sharing photos on Instagram.

The actress dug up a photo from 1996, and another from 2018 and compared them to a recent picture of herself in 2022.

Fans and colleagues were seen in the comment section calling the actress a ‘vampire’ while wondering how she has managed to look the same.

