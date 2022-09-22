A Nigerian lady did something surprising while in a car with her boyfriend that got social media users talking

In the course of their conversation, she began doing a velfie and couldn't help but gush over her man's handsomeness

To the surprise of netizens, the lady screamed aloud as she attempted to cry over his physical beauty

it is often said that beauty is in the eyes of the beholder and a lady found a special way to praise her man's physical beauty.

In a video shared by @gossipmilltv on Instagram, she was seated in a car with her boyfriend and began doing a velfie against their earlier agreement.

She complimented his cuteness in an uncommon way. Photo Credit: @gossipmilltv

While her boyfriend was cautioning her against recording the video, the lady turned and looked at him.

She surprisingly attempted crying as she joyfully remarked on how handsome he looked.

"See as you fresh," the smitten lady remarked.

The man looked at her with a flattering look and a grin on his face.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

@reek_hassani said:

"Una no Dey love who go get money all of una for relationship Dey craiyzzzzzzzzz."

@bazerro02 said:

"This relationship people are mumu, everyone of them Don turn to content creator so that they can oppress the singles."

@chigozie_ehim1 said:

"Run away bro. Thats the format mammy water people used to get my uncle Sampson in the bible. Run away maka ndu gi nwanne. If so doxology."

@chic_like_amara said:

"This single life don tire me finally. So this one burst cry because of video."

@_.the.students._ said:

"E dey warn you make you no dey post am again now o, if 'sisters of the streets' carry am now, you go kon dey use okada trace them up and down."

@joeyoftheyear_ said:

"I will definitely fall in love before today runs out. This is 12:18 Pm time still dea."

@247herbs said:

"Cancel video wen you don dey smile like mumu . Which video you know wan dey . The speech is different from the look."

Source: Legit.ng