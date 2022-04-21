Skit maker Maraji has taken to social media with a piece of exciting news for her fans and followers in the online community

The humour-merchant filmed a funny video as she stylishly announced the arrival of her baby boy, Jayden Mensah

Even though the new mum refused to reveal the face of the newborn just yet, many were seen in the comment section congratulating her

Popular skit maker Gloria Oloruntobi aka Maraji has been heartily congratulated by many on social media after she shared an exciting piece of news.

The comic superstar filmed yet another comedy skit as she stylishly made it known that her bundle of joy has finally arrived.

Skit maker Maraji announces arrival of her first child. Photo: @maraji

Source: Instagram

The skit saw Maraji making an impression of how Nigerian celebrities react when fans on social media ask them to reveal the identity of their newborn. The video equally featured pictures that appear to be the hands of her child.

In the caption that accompanied the post, Maraji announced the name of her newborn baby as Jayden Mensah.

According to her, she welcomed him into the world on Thursday, April 21.

See her post below:

Congratulatory messages pour in for Maraji

The comment section of Maraji's post was filled with congratulatory messages from her fans and colleagues in the industry.

Read what some of them had to say below:

stevechuks_ said:

"Congrats Gloria."

williamsuchemba said:

"Amazing news. Congratulations dear."

cakes.foela said:

"Wow! Thought about you just last night. God be praised. Congratulations Gloria."

officiallolo1 said:

"Congratulations dear."

afoodiesdiaryng said:

"Congratulations you are a strong woman."

ci_sanga said:

"All day! 13 months later and all they’ve seen online are feet and hands ."

