A Nigerian lady has caused a buzz on social media over her TikTok video that went viral

In the trending clip, the lady shared her observation on Nigerian celebs and the things she wishes to see them do before she dies

The video featured stars like Don Jazzy, Tiwa Savage, Wizkid, Davido and more, and it got their fans talking

Nigerians on TikTok have been known to trend for different reasons, and one lady successfully caused a buzz online over her clip.

A video made the rounds of a young lady sharing what she would love to see some Nigerian celebrities do before she passes on.

In the video, she mentioned some things that had become a part of them or what they were known for and wished for the opposite.

Some of the stars who made the list include Don Jazzy, Wizkid, Davido and more.

The lady noted that she would love to see Taooma without her head cover. She would love to see Ruger’s right eye, Don Jazzy’s child, Tems’ full behind, Tiwa Savage and a Yemi Alade collabo, Wizkid replying to trolls and Davido not responding to trolls.

Internet users react to lady’s wish from Nigerian celebrities

The video soon made the rounds on social media and drew interesting reactions from fans. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

Praiseojarikre1:

“Me sef I like see tems full yanch.”

Ucheanayo_17:

“Popsy own no fit happen cause wizkid from now till tomorrow em no go answer u, soft life.”

Jesu_loba:

“Or Make Asake stay without dropping hits for a month or two.”

Lois_juliak:

“David own no fit happen.”

Lizabethaustine:

“Wizkid's own doesn't seem possible fa.”

Elohor_sweet:

“You want to live forever that is not possible.”

