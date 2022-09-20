Award-winning actress Viola Davis has decided to give South Africa’s own sassy little influencer, Taylor Morrison, a shout-out online

Taylor, who is now at primary school, is well-known in Mzansi for her online videos and first shot to fame when she was a toddler in her terrible twos

In the clip, the cute kiddo told peeps that if they don’t like a post shared by an online user, they should scroll on by instead of leaving rude comments, with her video reposted by Viola

American actress and producer, Viola Davis has given a cute little South African influencer a shout-out on Instagram

Viola Davis loved little Taylor's sass in the clip. Image: Sassy Taylor Morrison/Facebook and Sonia Recchia/Getty Images.

Source: UGC

Taylor Morrison is well-known for her sassy videos, with her Facebook page, Sassy Taylor Morrison, having over 270k followers.

The little girl from Durban shot to fame a few years ago when her mom made videos of her adorable and quit-witted commentary when she was only a toddler going through the terrible twos phase, IOL wrote.

Now, already in primary school, Taylor still has fans howling with her sassy takes on everyday experiences.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

In the clip reposted by the award-winning actress, the little influencer advised haters to keep their negativity out of the social media posts of others and to scroll on by when they have nothing nice to say online.

In her Instagram repost, Viola captioned Taylor’s video as:

“She said what she said.”

Commenting on the video, many netizens agreed with the little girl’s words of wisdom and advice to social media trolls.

Let’s take a peek at the clip and some comments from netizens:

jay_lynn noted:

“If you know, you know. Scroll. No need to troll.”

Lesleyannbrandt added:

“We South African girls come with all the sass.”

mami357 wrote:

“Such wise words from a beautiful young lady. We should all be so eloquent.”

Fuuny video of actress Chioma Akpotha and little child she met at church warm hearts

Videos of popular Nollywood actress Chioma Akpotha and a little girl she newly met sparked massive reactions online.

The movie star and the little girl had fun times together while they were in church and Uche Jombo shared the videos on Instagram.

The two new besties were seen dragging jewellery in one of the videos, and in another, the actress tried to get the girl's fingers out of her mouth.

Source: Briefly.co.za