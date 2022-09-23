Skit maker Oga Sabinus has shared his experience at Dubai airport compared to that of Nigeria and the way he was treated

Sabinus, in a video, threw a shade at the Nigerian airport as he said no one asked him for money at Dubai airport

The video, which has gone viral, has stirred funny reactions from many fans and followers of the skit maker

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Nigerian skit maker Mr Funny also known as Oga Sabinus, is making headlines over a video of him comparing Dubai airport to that of Nigeria.

Sabinus, in the video, spoke about how he was treated at Dubai airport, revealing that no one asked him for money as he cast a shade at Nigerians.

Sabinus shares video of him at Dubai airport. Credit: @mrfunny1

Source: Instagram

In his words:

"I don waka all through Dubai airport, nobody don beg me for money, no baba show me love na u dey chop my data, I still dey find who dey chop my data here, I no dey talk to Nigerians you know.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

See the video below:

Fans react as Sabinus shares his experience at Dubai airport

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

preshy_hill:

“Nah you dey chop my data” ."

teesbeautylane:

"Sebi you will still come back via the same airport, you go ‘show love’ tire ."

africanflamingo_:

"Airport wey clean pass the whole of NigeriaNaija airport staff and beg for money na 5&6, as if they don’t get paid ‍♀️."

okemzy27:

"Nah condition of our country make everyone turn to beggars."

1406shopifyglobal_ltd:

"Seriously Nigerian’s airport is nothing to write home about ,there’s a huge difference between Nigerians airport to other countries airports, poor maintenance with alots of bribe seeking officials !!! Sad ."

discreet_fun_massage_lagos:

"Yeah ooo. I can relate well. Even Qatar airport looks like paradise on earth ."

Sabinus involved in car accident

Fans and followers of popular skit maker and actor Oga Sabinus, better known as Mr Funny, flooded social media to react to a post about him being involved in a car accident.

A Twitter user identified as Ajebo Danny shared the report while posting a picture of Sabinus’ new Benz.

In a post via his Instastory, the comedian reacted to the report as he appreciated his fans and followers for their show of care.

Source: Legit.ng