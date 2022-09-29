Popular Nigerian singer Bella Shmurda has put up a disclaimer on social media about how he is being perceived

The singer noted that those who envy him are wasting their time because he doesn't have money

Bella also added that Afrobeat was the only thing he inherited from Fela, and he is not the only one that got it

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

While most Nigerian singers will flaunt their wealth online, Bella Shmurda has made it clear that he is a poor man.

The musician on his Twitter page revealed that he pities anyone who envies him because they are wasting their time over what he does not have.

Bella Shmurda addresses those who think he is rich Photo credit: @BellaShmurda

Source: Instagram

He added that the only inheritance legendary musician Fela Kuti left behind was Afrobeat as a genre, and there are a lot of musicians sharing it.

He wrote on Twitter:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"I pity who dey envy me, waste of envy coz me no get shi shi...Fela no leave any inheritance for us except from afrobeat Nd we plenty wey Dey share am❤️"

View the tweet below:

Reactions to Bella's tweet

@realdonmo:

"No one Dey envy you , na you Dey beleive the thoughts in your mind . Don’t believe the mind , simply observe your thoughts as the come and go and don’t interfere. You are blessed , you should be giving gratitude."

@Ore_abbiee:

"You didn't lie."

@TFjazkid:

"Fela never wanted to give you the fish but teach you how to fish "

@i_am_upgrade:

"Omo the tweet e choke"

@Amarachi_Phil:

"Okay this is funny."

@iSmithtunez:

'We plenty wey dey share am."

Bella Shmurda buys new house in Lagos

It seems to be a season of splashing millions on new mansions in the Nigerian music industry as three Nigerian singers became owners of new houses within 24 hours.

Barely hours after singers Kizz Daniel and Omah Lay showed off their new houses, their colleague Bella Shmurda also joined the trend.

A video of the singer’s new house was shared by popular dancer Poco Lee.

Many celebrities, as well as fans and followers, took to social media to congratulate him on his latest feat.

Source: Legit.ng