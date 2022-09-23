Mr Ibu's daughter Jasmine got married recently and since her husband is in Nigeria, she has made it a point of duty to show him around

In a video sighted on her page, the young lady and her partner visited her dad, Mr Ibu, on set and it was a funny moment

To greet his son-in-law, Ibu adopted a funny accent and challenged Jasmine's husband for keeping his golden egg

Mr Ibu was overjoyed to see his newly wedded daughter Jasmine and her 'Americana' husband as they visited him on set.

The comic actor joined them for a photo by the car and the person behind the camera playfully urged him to greet his in-law.

Mr Ibu's daughter surprises him on set Photo credit: @ladyjasminec

Source: Instagram

Ibu left the scene and came back to greet Jasmine's husband. He extended his hand for a shake and in a funny accent, said 'you're here men'.

Holding his precious daughter, Ibu challenged her husband for keeping his golden egg, a statement that made everyone laugh.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The actor went on to tell his daughter something in their language and she laughed hysterically.

"We paid daddy a surprise visit while he was shooting at the location "

Watch the video below:

Jasmine's followers react to the video

diamondlooks86:

"Your laughter is contagious."

preciousbakhita:

"It’s the “you're here men” for me"

lilykora_:

"don’t disturb daddy again."

ebere.dorathy:

"Such a happy family ❤️"

mide_hairstylist_cyprus:

"Surprise package"

omeego_house_oflearning:

"Abeg free our daddy oh "

sexyladyb8:

"Your comedian daddy! We love him so much❤️"

dorcassuccessgrant:

"Jasmine you're so beautiful"

buggalicious_bugga:

"That last sentence "

alphatrainer_fitness_spa:

"E sey e go slap u if u ever quarrel with ur husband.. Shows how much he trusts and love your hubby. "

Jasmine shares adorable video as she gets married in court

Veteran actor Mr Ibu's daughter, Lady Jasmine, and her husband are now legally married in the eyes of the law.

The young lady shared a loved-up video with her 'Americana' man, presumably after the court ceremony.

A playful Jasmine struck different poses while her shy husband tried to keep up with her during their photoshoot session.

Jasmine's followers trooped to the comment section with congratulatory messages and well wishes.

Source: Legit.ng