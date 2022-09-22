BBNaija’s Eloswag has gotten his fans and supporters in their feelings after sharing a touching video on Instagram

The ex-Level-Up housemate finally reunited with his mother days after being kicked out of the house and it was a beautiful reunion

The mother and child wrapped each other in a long and tight embrace before Eloswag proceeded to lift his mum in the air

Many thronged the comment section with reactions while equally pointing out how young the reality star’s mum looks

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate Eloswag has finally reunited with his mother days after he was sent packing from Big Brother’s house.

The former Level-Up housemate took to his Instagram page with a video that captured the sweet reunion with his mother.

The moment Eloswag reunited with his mum. Photo: @eloswager

Source: Instagram

In the video, friends and supporters were present as the mother and son set eyes on each other and locked themselves in a long embrace.

This was followed by Eloswag lifting his mum in the air before they got to catch up about what they had both missed.

Another portion of the video captured Eloswag hugging his mum from behind as she filmed a selfie.

Sharing the video, he wrote:

"A MOTHER; one of the greatest gifts of life, a backbone and a support system. We had surreal moments with your boy seeing his mom for the first time in months!!Ps; She came home for this moment and it was everything we imagined and more."

See his post below:

Social media users react

retrowvibes said:

"See as you dey lift mumsi...better dey careful o."

themmy_ebony said:

"Awwwwwnnn sweet mum. Thank you for giving us Eloswag ma, very beautiful woman. #VibezNation."

aka.peee said:

"Wait...Is that His Mom??"

ttm_touch_face_talking said:

"Omo this mummy to set abeg, elo carry her just like tha."

thandiwemathah6 said:

"The nicest thing i saw in the the internet 2day ."

miz_kim01 said:

"Thank you mama for giving us a multi talented selfless king and more God continue to bless you, Eloswag my baby and you that is cutting onions continue ooo."

Eloswag's mum campaigns for him

Some weeks ago, Legit.ng reported that Eloswag's mum took to social media to solicit support for him.

In the video sighted on Eloswag's official page, the woman who could pass for his sister thanked people for their support so far.

While many gushed over the reality star's mum, they couldn't help but point out that he can't escape leaving Biggie's house.

Source: Legit.ng