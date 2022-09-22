Nigerian music star Wizkid has added another feather to his cap as he becomes the first African artiste to host the Apple Music Live

To make it even special, Wizkid revealed he would be performing his next album, dubbed More Love Less Ego (MLLE), at the event

Many of Wizkid’s fans and followers have received the news with excitement as they count down to the big day.

Wizkid to perform his next album on September 27.

Source: Instagram

Announcing the good news to his fans, Wizkid revealed he would also be performing his much-anticipated album, More Love, Less Ego (MLLE), at the event.

He wrote via his Twitter handle:

"Biggest bird bringing #AppleMusicLive to London! For one night only at the Roundhouse performing my new album. Sign up for tickets to the exclusive show: http://apple.co/AMLTickets @AppleMusic.”

See the tweet below:

See more details about the event below:

Internet users react

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

itz_henric:

"Wizkid neh dey shock us again."

jordanskillzose:

"burna did it during covid."

d_a_b_i_r_a_:,

"Shebi davido sing for World-cup wey we no qualify na."

taiwowire01:

"That's why well come Big wiz ❤️."

olabiyi._:

"This one no b achievement oo but big ups baba nla."

i_am_rafael1010_:

"We should start seeing these as norms we deserve them we are Africans/Giants of this world.❤️."

biig_emmy:

"Please y’all give these man his flowers @wizkidayo❤️❤️❤️ first to do it❤️."

Source: Legit.ng