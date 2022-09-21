Fast-rising comedian and skit maker Warri Boy has taken to his social media page to slam his colleague and singer Berri Tiga over their copyright infringement beef

Warriboy compared the quarrelling pair to their contemporary Asake noting that they should take after the singer and promote their songs instead of fighting over percentages

The comedian also used the Carter Efe and Berri Tiga issue as an analogy for the current situation of Nigeria, saying percentage is the reason the country is not developing

Upcoming comedian and skit maker Warriboy seems tired of the trending entertainment story about the fight between Carter Efe and singer Berri Tiga.

Warriboy, in a clip posted on his page, brutally came for both creatives. He slammed them for overdoing it with their fight over the ownership of their song together, Machala.

Warriboy slams Carter Efe and Berri Tiga and advises them to focus on promoting themselves and leave percentage sharing. Photo credit: @mc_warriboy1/@asakemusic/@carterefe/@berri_tiga

Source: Instagram

He also criticized them for losing focus on what is important to them as upcoming artists. Warriboy noted that instead of both artists working together and promoting their song, they're there fighting over their percentage share, killing the growth of the track.

The comedian then compared them to Asake, saying, can't they see how the singer has comported himself while achieving ground-breaking feats? He asked if they've seen the Joha crooner speak ill of Olamide and demand for any percentage of anything.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

See how netizens reacted to the post below:

@chiganmadu1:

"Lol you forget say Asake na Mr money.. so he no need money."

@austyino_:

"Them be portable set."

@ask4_sammi:

"Now you don talk like person wea no get s*nse na business them do why he no go collect percentage this guy self."

@iam_joydani3lz:

"Na stray b&llet hit Nigerian govt once."

@man_like_billionz:

"Lol even government now don Dey work on percentage."

@adeyinka_emmy:

"Na percentage dey kill Nigeria ."

"They said they want 65% from my music": Carter Efe's angry rant about his fight with Berri Tiga goes viral

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting recently that the young comedian turned musician Carter Efe had been embroiled in a terrible copyright infringement scuffle between himself and singer Berri Tiga.

He recently took to his Instagram handle to explain his side of the story in a bid to prove his innocence.

During the IG live session, he revealed that Berri Tiga's people had reached out to him requesting sixty-five per cent ownership right for his song "Machala".

Source: Legit.ng