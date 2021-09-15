Controversial Nigerian preacher, Chukwuemeka Odumeje, has shared a cute snap of himself with his daughters on social media

The self-styled Indabosky preacher sat down like a princess with his girls as they wore matching outfits

The cute family photo soon made the rounds on social media and fans reacted to it in funny ways

Popular Nigerian pastor, Prophet Chukwuemeka Odumeje, recently took to social media to post an adorable photo of himself with his daughters.

On his Instagram story, the controversial preacher shared the photo of himself and his girls wearing matching powdery blue outfits with gold embellishments. Odumeje also completed his look with a shiny gold shoe.

The preacher then joined his daughters to sit on the floor like little princesses as they smiled for the camera.

See a screenshot of the photo below:

Prophet Odumeje's cute photo with his daughters gets fans talking. Photo: @prophetchukwuemeka

Source: Instagram

Internet users share their mixed reactions

The photo soon made the rounds on social media and a number of internet users seemed to find it amusing.

While some people questioned Odumeje’s posture in the photo, majority of them laughed at it while others called him a good father.

Read what some of them had to say below:

Iam_pearlmarvi:

"Sure a great dad."

Zoftig_sucre:

"Like a princess."

Mlu_smf:

"Great dad ."

Debukola__:

"slay king."

__Ayomidee_:

"To show humility."

Candykattie:

" it’s his golden shoe for me."

Semil0re:

"I actually thought he was wearing heels."

Kingsolowise:

"If you've lovely daughters, you'll always do as they say or want you to do."

_Rogers5791:

"Where are his cute boys ."

Mynameis_obadara:

"Mother and father figure ."

Nigerians slam Calabar pastor for challenging Odumeje

A pastor called Goodheart Val Aloysius based in Calabar had earlier called out controversial prophet Odumeje over late comedian Ada Jesus' matter.

According to him, Ada's matter revealed that Odumeje is not a prophet and he lacks powers. Goodheart noted that the miracles in his church are arranged and staged.

The Calabar pastor challenged Odumeje to a rain-calling duel at the Abuja national stadium. He noted that media houses will be present to capture the event.

Many who reacted were not in support as they criticised Goodheart.

Source: Legit.ng