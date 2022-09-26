A Nigerian female sailor has shown some people in Warri who her and team always throw food items to from their ship

The lady revealed that whenever they pass the riverine community, the underprivileged people always scream out to them for food

Many people got emotional watching the video as some wanted to know the particular location to meet their needs

A Nigerian lady who works as a sailor has shared an emotional story of a group of people living in a riverine community in Warri.

In a video she shared on TikTok, she filmed some people in a canoe sailing towards their moving ship.

Many people prayed for the lady and her crew members for showing them love. Photo source: TikTok/@calmberry_lifestyle

The ship crew gave them food

She revealed that anytime that they are passing through, they always give food items to the less privilege as they scream "please give us food, we are hungry."

The same clip she shared has people on the ship throwing different provisions into the sea for the canoe men to fetch. They were not even scared of the currents.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 40 comments with hundreds of likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Kayode Omotere Kilo said:

"this practice is common in warri channel..there are so many islands there..The residents always ask us for food..God bless you."

Olaniyan Ore-ofe Oladoyin asked:

"please what is the name of the small island?"

She replied:

"I don’t know, except I find out."

Prince Udu said:

"God will reward you all."

Brownson Mfon Asuquo said:

"God will bless you all."

Lawan Peter said:

"Wow! Awesome deeds your doing!"

MCLANNY asked:

"Please can I visit this place?"

She answered:

"Is at warri, I don’t really have much information."

