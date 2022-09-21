Disqualified BBNaija star, Beauty Tukura, recently appreciated fellow housemate, Doyin, for having her back on the show

In a new development, Beauty sent a giant money cake to Doyin with a touching letter explaining her appreciation

Doyin was moved to tears as she was presented with Beauty’s touching gift and read her letter

BBNaija Level Up star, Doyin, was recently moved to tears after she received a kind gesture from her disqualified co-star, Beauty.

Doyin was known to be one of the housemates on the show who continued to support Beauty even after she was kicked out of the house.

To show her appreciation, Beauty sent Doyin a huge money cake as she expressed her heartfelt gratitude to her.

BBNaija's Beauty sends Doyin huge money cake to appreciate her. Photos: @doyindeelights

Doyin was seen smiling happily after she learned that the money tower was from Beauty before proceeding to read out the accompanying note.

In the note, Beauty said she prayed for genuine friendship before going on the show, and God answered her prayers with Doyin.

She thanked Doyin for being a good friend irrespective of the circumstances and added that she was there when things were good and also there when they got ugly.

See the touching video below:

BBNaija fans react as Beauty rewards Doyin’s friendship with giant money cake

Read what some social media users had to say about the sweet display below:

Caroline_mavuso:

“Awwww!!!! Wow!!!! Beautiful things for sure❤️✊”

Theprettygamechanger:

“Beauty is too big abeg ❤️”

Loladeshakirat:

“Awwwwwn well deserved.”

Melanin_ss:

“So sweet”

Adult.room_products.abuja:

“Doyin tried for beauty”

Similoluwa._:

“Loyalty pays at the end Friends that stick with each other ❤️”

Nheemee:

“Too beautiful. I'm not crying o❤️”

Linda.chiamaka.792:

“Doyin is indeed a good friend to keep.”

