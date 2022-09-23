Popular Nigerian rapper, Jude ‘MI’ Abaga’s wedding to his bae, Eniola Mafe, has continued to cause an online buzz

A video made the rounds showing the music star’s lovely reaction after seeing his woman for the first time on their wedding day

Eniola walked slowly behind MI before the rapper turned around and saw her then blushed hard in the viral clip

Top Nigerian rapper, Jude Abaga, popularly known as MI, has continued to leave fans gushing over his wedding to Eniola Mafe.

The music star traditionally wedded his woman on September 22, and videos from the occasion have continued to trend online.

In one particular video, MI left many fans gushing over his reaction to seeing his wife for the first time on their traditional wedding day.

Video as MI blushes hard after seeing his wife on their wedding. Photos: @bellanaijaweddings.

In the clip, MI stood patiently at the bottom of the stairs while his bride-to-be walked gently behind him before finally revealing herself.

MI continued to smile in anticipation even before he saw her. The rapper eventually turned around and was in awe of his woman’s beauty.

The rapper and his wife shared a hug then a kiss and fans could not help but gush over their sweet display.

MI’s reaction to seeing wife on their wedding day stirs reaction

The video of MI with his wife on their big day soon made the rounds online and drew a series of sweet reactions from fans. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

Bobrisky222:

“Awwww so nice to watch.”

Endylight1:

“May God bless their Union and to everyone looking for this, May you celebrate too. Amen.”

Poshest_hope:

“Na today this single life pain me ”

Royalty_deby:

“Tall ladies have a special place in heaven . We always appear so beautiful. She is so elegant ”

Saintpeters9:

“It’s her Bending down for me ”

Fabian_the_goldenboy:

“Short kings winning .”

Babyeverythingshop:

“She's such a beauty They look really good”

Bukola_ol:

“Chai Love is sweet sha ”

Glammed_by_mimi:

“Her smile is everything and more my goodness God bless their union ”

Onomeoraka:

“See me shining my 32 Love is beautiful!”

MI weds long time bae Eniola Mafe

M I Abaga has officially left bachelorhood and migrated to married life, and Nigerians couldn't stop showering him with beautiful words.

The veteran rapper tied the knot with his heartthrob, Eniola Mafe, in a beautiful ceremony and videos from the traditional wedding party have made it to the internet.

In the video, M I and Eniola looked dashing in their lovely matching native outfits as they posed for the paparazzi.

Source: Legit.ng