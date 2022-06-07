BBNaija star, Tacha Akide , has angrily ranted about the situation of things in Nigeria and how the citizens are not helping matters

, Tacha shared a video on her Instagram story channel where she mentioned many bad things that are happening in the country and the citizens are not willing to take actions

The reality star also slammed her countrymen for not knowing who to blame over issues and condemned their moving on game

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season 4 housemate, Tacha Akide, has shared her opinion about the bad state of things in Nigeria.

The reality star didn't hold back in a video via her Instagram story channel where she addressed the many unpalatable things that have happened in Nigeria and the citizens are not ready to unite and demand a stop to them.

Tacha talks about the situation of things in Nigeria. Credit: @symply_tacha

Source: Instagram

She also questioned how her countrymen are so good at moving on after something bad has happened:

"Nigerians need to tell me what needs to happen that will make them tired, I need to know what needs to happen again that will make us uncomfortable because we move on too easily."

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Bad things happening in Nigeria daily

Tacha then listed the many unpalatable things that have happened in Nigeria with no one willing to take drastic action.

"To the best of my knowledge, everything has happened in Nigeria, children have gotten kidnapped, people killed in the mosques, and churches, ASUU is on strike students are at home. Unimaginable things happening in Nigerian on a daily basis."

She also lashed out at how Nigerians apportion blame:

"Some of us don't even know our local government chairmen, any tiny thing happens we are blaming the oga at the top we don't even know their responsibilities let to talk of senators"

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Tacha's rant

Social media users have reacted differently to Tacha's rant about Nigeria.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Kemz_emma:

"It's traumatizing living in this country. I want to move to the forest."

Mmilidoluedoo:

"My sister dem go still insult you for saying the truth."

Hilda.gram:

"We move on too easily after something horrible happens ‍♀️Like it’s nothing ."

Osahonplux:

"Nigerians know how to adapt, that’s the problem, the poor has no voice, and the rich don’t care."

Mr Macaroni, Falz, Davido, others react to Owo church attack

Legit.ng previously reported that celebrities like Davido. Falz, Mr Macaroni, Toyin Abraham have all reacted to the sad incident that happened in Owo, Ondo state.

Macaroni in a statement questioned how the lives of the people meant nothing anymore as he said there was no justification for the killings.

Davido, in his reaction, called on his fans and followers to keep praying for the country while Falz said he was frustrated.

Source: Legit.ng