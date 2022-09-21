Former BBNaija season 5 star, Tochi got social media buzzing when he shared a screenshot of the messages he received from the late British monarch, Queen Elizabeth II

The parody Queen's account asked him to send money because she was not dead and needed to return to the UK, and she also wanted tea and biscuits

Nigerians have reacted differently to Tochi's post most of them didn't believe him as they feel he might be chasing clouts himself

The Nigerian scam boys have done another hit, and this time their target is former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Lockdown star, Tochi.

Tochi shared a screenshot of online messages he got from a parody Queen Elizabeth account saying that she is not dead and she was sent to a deserted island.

Tochi shares messages Queen Elizabeth sent him. Credit: @tochi.official @stickpmq

Source: Instagram

The reality shared the hilarious message on his Instagram story as the late British monarch asked him to send $300 because she doesn't have access to her royal money.

He reacted to the post by merely writing "psychopath".

Nigerians react to Tochi's post

Social media user users across the nation have reacted differently to the screenshot Tochi shared, most of them feel he might be the one who sent it to himself just to chase clouts.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Efe.lings:

"Is this playing no come dey whine us?"

Dbrownskingurl1:

"How can anyone on earth fall for this ? Are this people not dumb like this? Why I’m i even asking?? Of course, they are."

Barry____liberty:

"Why do I feel he sent this message to himself. This boy likes clout."

Melvin_malachowski:

"Na this Tochi open the fake account still write himself for trend , nothing unah go tell me the guy nah yahoo yahoo kind of person."

Sure_marcus3:

"So this guy think say we mumu reach like dt to believe abi. Oga, ur dodo dy burn ,turn am."

Mss_veey:

"If you Believe this guy you're one of Nigeria's biggest problem."

Nwa212015:

"Just now una don get queen Elizabeth 3 is alright."

