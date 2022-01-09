BBNaija star, Uriel Oputa has disclosed how she desires to enjoy every of her date times with her admires

The reality star said she prefers herself and her admirer to just share a bottle of drinks instead of splashing money on it

She further revealed that she loves it more when she and her man spoil themselves at home instead of outside

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) star, Uriel Oputa stated how she loves enjoying date nights with her men.

The reality star is not the ball me hard type of girl as she advised her partner not to spend too much on drinks.

Uriel shares how she prefers her date timeouts. Credit: @urielmusicstar

Source: Instagram

Uriel took to her Instagram story channel to make the statement she is not impressed with the idea of buying too many bottles during dates time:

"If we are dating please when we go out don't spend money buying bottles. I'm not impressed I will be adding and subtracting potential business ventures let's just buy one bottle it's ok... Let's roll with the big boys at home."

Check out her post below:

Reactions

Nigerians have reacted to Uriel's post about not wasting money on drinks, most o them commended her type of girl.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Veevyane__"

"Lol I don’t even drink.. who you dey buy the bottles for? One bottle of champagne don do abeg."

_Lohra:

"My type of girl."

Africanflamingo_"

"Na the one you put for my account go impress me. Don’t angry me."

Dipzongs:

"Fact some men would rather brag to you they have money and spend lots of money buying drinks in the club and they will never help you financially , guys do it to their friends too , if that’s what she’s saying though."

Charmings_fitness:

"Where dem for dey see this kind girls abeg? Make una dey show pesin na."

