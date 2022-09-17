Top Nigerian singer, Wizkid, has left many of his fans calling him the GOAT over his concert in Paris, France

The Grammy-winning artiste trended online after he made a spectacular stage entrance at the Accor Arena in France

Wizkid descended on stage slowly and majestically from the sky and the crowd went crazy as their screams took over the arena

Nigerian singer, Wizkid, has once again caused a massive buzz on social media over his concert in France.

On Friday, September 16, the Grammy winning artiste had a show at the Accor Arena said to be the largest indoor arena in France.

The music star particularly became a trending topic over his impressive stage entrance at the show.

Wizkid spectacular stage entrance in France as he lands from sky makes crowd go gaga. Photos: @wizkidnews, @notjustok

Source: Instagram

Wizkid descended slowly from the sky and landed on stage like a superhero and this move left the crowd letting out a deafening roar.

The music star’s hands were spread out widely as he slowly came down on the stage from the sky while one of his hit songs, Soco, was playing in the background.

The singer who reportedly sold out the 20,300 capacity venue had fans from all over the world in attendance as they all cheered his impressive stage entrance and also sang along to Soco.

See a video below:

The people at the arena had different reactions to Wizkid’s stage entrance with some of them declaring love for the singer all over again and hailing him as their greatest of all time (GOAT).

See a video of a fan’s reaction below:

See a photo of the packed venue below:

Netizens in awe of Wizkid’s stage entrance in France, hail singer

Social media fans were also not left out as they reacted to many viral videos from the special moment. A number of them joined in praising Wizkid. Read some of their comments below:

Papaya_ex:

“For Godsake‍♀️‍♀️❤️.”

Thatigalaguyng:

“Who be your Greatest of all time? ”

Realsheila_chimdimma:

“Big wiz is nobody's mate as e dey pain Dem e go dey sweet us .”

Meratelivinglarge:

“Man wey no dey make noise suppose know the kind Grace him carry ❤️.”

Tweezy_mafia:

“MICHAEL JACKSON NO DO PASS LIKE THIS... SELLING OUT STADIUMS.... MAADDDD TING!!!!! ”

Im_amanta_:

“You Dey whine me .”

Hadey_a_:

“Africa Michael Jackson .”

Unknown.offout:

“god of Afrobeat no cap ❤️”

Itata_9:

“BIGGEST Bird for a reason ”

Mosunmola_peperenpe:

“I’m the happiest human on earth this night Thank you Ayo❤️”

Mhanny1:

“Real sold out ,real crowd not choir rehearsal biggest Bird!!”

Pamilerin_otf:

“Make I just see d kin soap wey this guy Dey bath.”

Wizkid's new song is not that impressive

Popular Twitter commenter, Daniel Regha, got social media buzzing when he shared his opinion about Wizkid's latest single, Bad To Me.

Daniel noted that the song is not up to the standard Wizkid has created for himself in the past and urged him to evolve and do better.

He added that at some point in the song, Wizkid sounded like his superstar colleague, Davido, and compared its instrumental to that of Costa Titch.

Source: Legit.ng