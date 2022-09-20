Rave of the moment, Ololade Asake might be the newest kid on the block of Nigerian artists to have peaked at the Billboard top 200 album chart

Other superstars from the country have achieved the feat, and some are still currently occupying spaces on the chart despite Asake's exploits

Superstars like Burna Boy, Wizkid and King Sunny Ade have more than one album on the chart, and Nigerians have commended them for doing amazingly well

As an artist, when your work gets international recognition, you tend to brag about it, and your fans will hail you for doing exploits.

Some Nigerian singers have, over the years, broken boundaries to become international sensations as their body of works have debuted on the popular Billboard 200 album chart.

Nigerian singers with Billboard top 200 album chart entries. Credit: @burnaboygram @asakemusic @wizkidnews @king_sunnyade

The latest to achieve the feat is Ololade Asake, with his debut album Mr Money With the Vibe peaking at number 66.

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at other albums that have also made it to the chart, with some singers getting more than one entry.

1. Burna Boy's Love Damini, Twice as Tall and African Giant

Burna Boy is the Nigerian with the most entry on the Billboard 200 album chart.

His latest album, Love Damini, has the highest peak as it debuted at number 14, while Twice As Tall, which got him the Grammy award, got to number 54, and African Giant album made it to number 104.

2. Wizkid's Sounds From the Other Side and Made in Lagos

Wizkid is another Nigerian singer with multiple entries on the Billboard top 200 chart.

His Made in Lagos album peaked at number 28, while his Sounds From the Other Side got to number 107.

Fans are predicting that his next album, More Love, Less Ego, will also do well on the chart.

3. King Sunny Ade's Juju Music and Syncro System

Veteran Juju musician, King Sunny Ade (KSA), is another Nigerian musician who has massive international recognition with his unique music style.

He also has multiple entries into the Billboard 200 chart, with his evergreen albums Syncro System debuting at number 91 and Juju Music getting to number 111 on the chart.

KSA was the only singer from his time to achieve the amazing feat.

4. Davido's A Better Time

Nigerian music superstar, Davido got to number 170 on the Billboard 200 chart, and that was his only entry till date.

Nigerians expect the singer to do further exploits on the chart in subsequent releases.

5. CKay, Fireboy and Asake

CKays's debut album also got to number 115 on the Billboard 200 chart, while Fireboy's Playboy album made it to number 123.

Rave of the moment, Asake got to number 66, and Nigerians can't stop hailing him.

Check out the full list below:

Nigerians react to the chart

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to the chart.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments below:

Folarinho_:

"Any album Wizkid drops now is going straight to top 10....#BigWiz."

Olowomike.1:

"KSA - King Sunny Ade na the real GOAT. Walahi."

Bankroll_walker:

"Made in Lagos still topping More love less ego soon."

