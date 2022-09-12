The Hip Hop World Awards aka Headies, is perhaps the biggest music award event in Nigeria

The Headies recently held its 15th edition and over the years, the Next Rated category has continued to get people talking

The Hip Hop World Awards, aka the Headies, recently held its 15th edition but this time around, the event took place in USA.

Since its inception in 2006 till now, the Headies has continued to get people talking particularly because of its Next Rated Category.

The Headies Next Rated Award often rewards new artistes on the block with a very promising future and they are usually given a plaque and an expensive car as a gift.

Today, Legit.ng will be taking a look at all the Headies Next Rated winners and how they are faring now.

1. Asa - 2006:

Top Nigerian singer, Asa, was the first winner of the Headies Next Rated Award when the show kicked off in 2006. She now has five music albums and is perhaps one of the most sought after musicians in the country. Asa has managed to carve a niche for herself and is in her own league musically. A number of alternative musicians no doubt look up to her as a legend. Her latest album, V, featured top acts like The Cavemen, Wizkid and more.

2. Overdo*se - 2007

In 2007, Nigerian rapper, Overdo*se, clinched the Headies Next Rated title. He beat Neato C, Kage, Blaise, and other artists to bag the award. He however appears to have become lowkey in the music industry seeing as not a lot has been heard from him in recent times.

3. Wande Coal - 2008:

In 2008, Wande Coal, who was a Mo Hitz star at the time, bagged the Headies Next Rated award. He had been nominated alongside GT The Guitarman, MI, Banky W and Cyrus Da Virus. Now in 2022, Wande Coal is still appreciated as a very good vocalist and is still relevant in music circles.

4. Omawumi 2009:

Talented Nigerian singer Omawumi emerged as the Headies Next Rated winner in 2009. She was nominated alongside other top acts at the time like Djinee, Kel, YQ and more.

5. Skuki - 2010:

In 2010, talented music duo, Skuki, bagged the Next Rated Award and took the highly coveted car prize home. They were nominated alongside Mo Chedda, Jesse Jagz, General Pype, and D’Prince. However, in 2022, the music duo appear to have retired from music and not a lot is known of them in music circles. One of the brothers however runs a successful relationship blog on social media.

6. Wizkid - 2011:

Not many would have foreseen Wizkid’s monumental advancement in the industry from being one of the EME boys to being a Grammy award winning artiste and sought after musician in international circles. He bagged the Next Rated Award in 2011 and his big international breakthrough seemed to come after he was featured in the remix of Drake’s One Dance. He has now worked with other world stars like Chris Brown, Beyonce and more. In 2011, he was nominated alongside Olamide, Tiwa Savage and Ice Prince.

7. Davido - 2012:

In 2012, Davido stamped himself as being there to stay in the music industry with his Next Rated win. He was nominated alongside Praiz, Chuddy K, Eva Alordiah and Chuddy K. He is now one of the top three artists in the country with a fan base that is ready to fight for him. Davido has also worked with top stars from all over the world including Popcaan, Chris Brown and more.

8. Sean Tizzle - 2013:

Sean Tizzle is no doubt a bag of talents and he won the coveted Next Rated Award in 2013. He was nominated alongside Burna Boy, Dammy Krane, Seyi Shay and Phyno. There were however reports that Burna was not pleased at losing to Sean Tizzle. In 2022, not much is heard of the singer in music circles many of his fans however still clamour for him to return to the industry.

9. Patoranking - 2014:

This singer won the coveted Headies plaque in 2014 to the joy of his many fans. He was nominated alongside Orezi, Yemi Alade, Runtown and Skales. Patoranking is also still very relevant in the music industry today.

10. Reekado Banks - 2015:

This Headies award will perhaps always go down in history as the most controversial award ceremony owing to the events that took place. Reekado Banks won the Next Rated title in 2015 and was nominated alongside Kizz Daniel, Cynthia Morgan, Korede Bello and Lil Kesh. Lil Kesh’s boss at the time, Olamide of YBNL was very displeased that his artiste did not win and went on stage to rant before dropping the mic and storming off.

11. Mr Eazi - 2016:

In 2016, Mr Eazi was no doubt a force to be reckoned with in the music industry as he continued to drop hit after hit. He was rewarded by winning the Next Rated Headies Award. He was nominated alongside Ycee, Humblesmith, Tekno and Aramide. Eazi is still very much an artiste but he appears to have now taken a back seat and is also running things in the background.

12. Mayorkun - 2018:

Mayorkun won the coveted Next Rated Headies in 2018 to the joy of Davido and his other DMW family. He was nominated alongside Maleek Berry, Dice Ailes, Johnny Drille and Zoro.

13. Rema - 2019:

The Next Rated Headies plaque was taken home by Rema in 2019. The event was also a much talked about one considering the other artistes nominated for the same category. Rema was nominated alongside Fireboy, Lyta, Victor AD, Lyta, Zlatan Ibile and Joeboy.

14. Omah Lay - 2020:

In 2020, Omah Lay bagged the Headies Next Rated Award despite the tough competition he had. He was nominated alongside Tems, Bella Shmurda and Oxlade.

15. Buju fka BNXN - 2022:

Buju BNXN won the coveted award and was the first artiste in the category to go home with a brand new Bentley Bentayga. Buju has no doubt had a wonderful career in recent times and is also one of the most sought after musicians for collaborations.

While some of the Headies Next Rated Award winners have remained relevant in the industry, some of those who bagged only nominations have also proven themselves to be winners.

